HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS—5 to 10 p.m. Drive through beautifully decorated Neahwa Park, featuring more than 40 displays from local businesses, individuals and organizations celebrating the holidays. Open evenings 12/18 through 1/1. Neahwa Park, 1 Neahwa Place, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit https://www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m.-3 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6:30 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

FESTIVE SPIN—8:30-9:20 a.m. Get into your festive clothing and enjoy a holiday themed spinning ride. Enjoy a morning with friends and get ready for the holiday season. Registration required. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit facebook.com/clarksportscenter

WALKING CLUB—10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

VISIT WITH SANTA—3-5 p.m. Visit with Santa in Cooperstown to tell him all about your Christmas wishlist. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

SANTA VISIT—5-7 p.m. Bring the kids to visit Santa and tell his what they want most this Christmas. Santa’s Cottage, Muller Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/holiday-fun