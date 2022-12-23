HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY—6-7:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for a fun community celebration of Christmas Eve. Includes candlelight Christmas songs with the New Life Band, a message of Christmas, an HD depiction of an account of the birth of Jesus as well as Christmas cookies/coffee/cocoa, and photos with your family and friends. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit destinationoneonta.com/calendar

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come view the exhibit, “Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy,” featuring a visual surround of crude or refined painted trucks carved 1940s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also, find hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments for sale to support the Mukuru Art Collective. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

LIFESKILLS—4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter