HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS DINNER—Noon- to 3 p.m. The St. Mary’s Friends of Christmas, in partnership with the Bandera Family and Community Alliance, have teamed up to provide free Christmas dinners to those in need. Home delivery is available with a sit-down dinner being held at the American Legion, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 226-1785 or visit hunthalloween.com/event/friends-of-christmas-dinner-2022-eid4a7bjm4cjg