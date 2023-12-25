Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

Make Snowflakes with
the Harris Memorial Library

WINTER CRAFT – 10 a.m. “3D Snowflakes.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LEGO CONTEST—All Day. “All Ages Winter LEGO Build Contest.” Free all ages welcome. Drop-in 12/26 through 12/29 to build an entry for the contest. Entries to be displayed in the adult fiction section 1/2-1/5 for voting. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-2. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind, and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-23-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 23 Huntington Memorial Library Kick’s Off Summer Reading KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. The Summer Reading Program starts with a bang, featuring food, fun and more. Youth who register will receive a cute backpack filled with information. The theme of the program this year is “Better Together.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/ BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 Otsego 2000 Presents Series On Local Historic Preservation HISTORIC PRESERVATION—5:30 p.m. Otsego 2000’s series on preserving local history presents Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk for “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why. Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-8881 or visit facebook.com/otsego2000/ BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org…