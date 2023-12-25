HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

Make Snowflakes with

the Harris Memorial Library

WINTER CRAFT – 10 a.m. “3D Snowflakes.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LEGO CONTEST—All Day. “All Ages Winter LEGO Build Contest.” Free all ages welcome. Drop-in 12/26 through 12/29 to build an entry for the contest. Entries to be displayed in the adult fiction section 1/2-1/5 for voting. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Baby & Toddler Story Time.” Suggested ages 0-2. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind, and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights