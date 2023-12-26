Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Children’s Story Time at
Huntington Memorial Library

YOUTH—9:30 a.m. “Preschool Story Time.” Suggested ages 3-5. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon-6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

WINTER CRAFT—3 p.m. “Teen and Tween Mason Jar Snow Globe Craft.” Free, all supplies included. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

FAMILY SUPPORT—6 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join this supportive group by NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

