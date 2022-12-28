HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

CHRISTMAS SCIENCE—1 p.m. Bring the kids to enjoy a morning of holiday break fun featuring a workshop to make Santa’s Magic Milk and Exploding Cookie Cutters. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Register at redcrossblood.org

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS—Dusk to 10 p.m. Drive through beautifully decorated Neahwa Park, featuring more than 40 displays from local businesses, individuals and organizations celebrating the holidays. Open evenings 12/18 through 1/1. Neahwa Park, 1 Neahwa Place, Oneonta. (607) 376-7599 or visit destinationoneonta.com/calendar

MUSIC—7 p.m. Musicians Celebrating Music presents an evening of unique musical arrangements of popular classics, art songs, folk music, and contemporary standards as well as selections from film, opera, Broadway, and music of the season. Presented by The Music Performance Trust Fund at The Dunderberg Gallery, 18 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit facebook.com/ruth.berry.332