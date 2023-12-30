Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

New Year’s Eve Celebration

CELEBRATION—5-8:30 p.m. “New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration.” Ring in the New Year with pizza, ice cream, performances by local music groups, children’s activities, the Hill City Ice Queen, and much more. Free, open to all. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

FROSTBITE 5K—Noon. End the year right with a fun run through the wintry city of Oneonta. Registration required. Presented by the Oneonta YMCA. Starts near the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafamilyymcafrostbite5k.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=9985

HOLIDAY LIGHTS—5 p.m. “2023 Oneonta Festival of Lights.” 40+ light displays from local organizations and businesses. Display continues through 1/1/24. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 435-1025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights

