HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 30-22-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

FILM SOCIETY—7 p.m. The Cooperstown Film Society presents the classic film, “Bonnie & Clyde.” Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for their guests. This week, enjoy chicken marsala, noodles, wax beans and pudding. Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models. Professional artist Jonathan Pincus will be on hand to answer questions. $15/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

FAMILY SUPPORT—6:30 p.m. Families and friends of people with mental illness are invited to join supportive group with NAMI of Delaware & Otsego Counties. United Ministry Church, 1 Church Street, Delhi. Held on the 4th Wednesday of each month. (607) 326-4797.

GARDENING—7-8 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association presents “Be Informed: Growing and Maintaining Plants in the Presence of Dear” with Devin Merkley. Learn about physical barriers to keep deer/rodents out of the garden and how to use vegetation to discourage their browsing with an Otsego County Master Gardener. Free. Held at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Springfield. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-deer-safe-gardening/