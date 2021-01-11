HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 4 Mile Hike On Oneonta Greenway 01-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

GROUP HIKE – 10 a.m. Get outside for socially distanced hike with Adirondack Mountain Club. Hike for 4 miles, poles will be helpful. 2 mile hike also available. New Island Forest Trails, park near kiosk in Catella Park. Accessed through Neawha Park, Oneonta. Contact Jim Austin 607-437-5734 for info.

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Hall of fame curators give glimpses of artifacts in the museums collection from each of the five American League East Teams, featured from the ‘Starting Nine’ exhibit. This exhibit is a great introduction to the 30 MLB teams. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-starting-nine-al-east?date=0

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2