HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Farmers’ Museum 12-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

CHRISTMAS CAROL – 3 p.m. Enjoy the annual performance of Christmas classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ following the journey of Ebenezer Scrooge one Christmas Eve to discover the error of his greedy ways and discover the meaning of Christmas. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Cost, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/charles-dickens-a-christmas-carol/2021-12-16/

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – 2 p.m. Enjoy holiday tunes performed by the Sidney Community Band. Free admission. Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. 607-604-4584 or visit www.facebook.com/Community-Cultural-Center-104614007832760/

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

NATIVITY SCENE – 6 – 8 p.m. Drive through a nativity scene with live animals and actors. Narration to be played over your cars speakers. Guests are asked to remain in their cars at all times. Parking lot, Gilbertsville Presbyterian Church, 19 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2867 or visit www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-Gilbertsville-NY-263336000435790/