HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: All About Collecting Baseball Cards 11-24-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

ASK THE EXPERT – 2 p.m. Learn about how the collections team cares for baseball cards. From storage guidelines to documentation, learn how you also can care for your own collections. Free, registration required. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-collections-baseball-cards?date

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Laurens Fire Dept., 34 Main St., Laurens. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BOOK CLUB – 7 p.m. This month read ‘Fixed Stars’ by Molly Wizenberg, a memoir exploring her struggle with identity, sexual orientation, and enduring family relationships. Register for Zoom meeting. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/