HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art As Writing Inspiration 09-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ART TALK – 2 p.m. Zoom presentation ‘Lets Talk Art: Art As Inspiration For Writers’ with Curator of Education Mary Alexander about how writers can use works of art to tell diverse stories. Presented by Arkell Museum. Visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar for info.

ENERGY WEBINAR – 9 a.m. Citizens, organization, & businesses are invited aid crafting an Energy Roadmap for Otsego County that balances environmental sustainability, needs of business, & health of citizens. Join on Zoom. Presented by Otsego County Energy Task Force. 607-432-4500 or visit www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

HOMESCHOOLING – 2 p.m. Zoom presentation on how to begin homeschooling, from curriculum, NYS requrements, to organizing your day. Presented by Canajoharie Library. Visit www.canajoharielibrary.org for info.

ASK THE EXPERT – 3 p.m. Learn about the process of creating an exhibit. This time curator discusses how they identify stories, artifacts, work with exhibit & design department, then finally open the exhibit to the public. Q&A as time allows. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-exhibits-2?date=0