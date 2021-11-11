HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Association Holiday Show & Sale 11-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find unique holiday gifts made by local artists and artisans at the annual Holiday Show & Sale on display through December 23. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ONLINE AUCTION – Noon. Go online to bid for items available from the Oneonta Historical Society and support this local history organization. Auction will continue through 11/21 at 5 p.m. Presented by The Greater Oneonta Historical Society. 607-432-0960 or visit www.32auctions.com/GOHSAuction2021