HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Discussion, Then Yoga 05-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 23

ART & YOGA – 10 a.m. Stay centered at home with art talk by Mary Murray followed by Yoga with Lisa Gallagher of the Munson Willaims Proctor Arts Institute. Donations gratefully accepted to keep program going. Visit www.facebook.com/MWPAI to join the class.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

EMT COURSE – 8 a.m – 5 p.m. Learn skills to become an EMT and save lives, or current EMT’s can refresh their skill set. Saturday’s through August 20. Henry Hiteman Engine & Hose Company, West Winfield Fire Department, 373 W. Main St., West Winfield. Contact Cathy Abel, 315-867-7906 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegonyfirewire/

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS