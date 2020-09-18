HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Exhibit Opening Reception 09-19-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate exhibit opening featuring Eileen Crowell’s ‘Plant Portraits,’ Ruben and Damian Salinas’s ‘The Spirit of Gesture,’ and Pooh Kaye. Free, open to public, masks required. Displayed through 9/27, by appointment only. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/art-kaye-crowell-salinas/

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

POP-UP EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. View Jim Mayne’s Collection of Axes and Hatchetts featuring the objects and various photos. Free admission. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Museum/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/ for info.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

RUMMAGE SALE – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Find clothes, books, toys, household items, much more at fall rummage & bag sale. Masks required. All welcome. St. John’s Church, 2546 St. Hwy. 80, West Burlington.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ANNUAL QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. ‘Draping The Pews’ on display featuring 5 dozen lap quilts for sale with 4 quilts up for silent auction. Come see these works of art, maybe take one home. Masks & Social Distancing required. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. 60-7-547-9946 or visitwww.facebook.com/FlyCreekUMChurch/

PERFORMANCE – 1 – 4 p.m. Stop by the Cider Mill for performance by Donny P & his Polka Band featuring lively tunes. Also find delicious homemade apple pie, baked goods, crafts, garlic, pumpkins, much more. Masks & Social Distancing required. Willy’s Farm & Cider Mill, 349 Badeau Hill Rd., Schenevus. Schedule visit at 607-638-9449 or visit www.facebook.com/willysfarm for info.

OPENING CEREMONY – 3 p.m. ‘Say Their Names’ exhibit on Black lives lost to police brutality opens. Community is invited to bring flowers, learn about racial injustice past & present. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown.

STARGAZING – 8:30 p.m. Join OCCA vice president for an introduction to our Autumn Sky. Learn how to find the north star, constellations like Cygnus & Draco, and spot planets Jupiter and Saturn. Bring blankets or a chair, dress warmly. Masks required. Social distancing will be observed. Telescopes, binoculars not necessary. Pre-registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-the-autumn-sky-2/