HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Garage Opening Reception 03-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 4

EXHIBIT OPENING – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of mid-winter show featuring painting, sculpture, and ceramics by local artists Lucia Phillips, Marcus Villagran, more. On view Saturdays thru 4/5, or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Come see recent paintings by local artist Shannon Dzikas, owner of The Art Dept. NY. Features portraits painted over the month of February. Participating retailers will be open late. On display through April 1. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny