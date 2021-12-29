HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Journal with Friends 12-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

ARTFUL JOURNAL – 1 p.m. Record your feelings and experiences through sketch, collage, calligraphy, and more with a supportive group. Please bring your own supplies. Monthly meetings will include time to share and inspire eachother. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta