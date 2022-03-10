HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Artistic Discovery Exhibit Opens 03-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MARCH 11

EXHIBIT OPENING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate the opening of 2 exhibits ‘An Artistic Discovery,’ a collective display by Otsego County High School art students, and ‘Outta This World,’ and imaginative collaborative art project from the students of Milford. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

LECTURE – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Learn about the ‘Care and Treatment of the Addicted Population: An Urban/Rural and Nurse Perspective’ with a panel of experts including LEAFs own Julie Dostal during this years O’Connor Chair Lecture. Free, open to public, registration required for Zoom. Presented by Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4790 or visit www.hartwick.edu/oconnor