HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Author Discussion of ‘The Umpire is Out: Calling the Game and Living My True Self’ 05-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MAY 17

BASEBALL AUTHOR – 2 p.m. Major League umpire Dale Scott will be on hand to discuss his new book ‘The Umpire Is Out: Calling the Game and Living My True Self’ about his career in professional baseball as the only umpire to come out as Gay. Bullpen Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dale-scott?date=0

GRIEF SUPPORT – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Adult members of the community are invited a safe, confidential place to understand the grieving process, make sense of strong emotions, learn from other community members as facilitated by a trained staff member. Presented by Helios Care at St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5525 or visit helioscare.org/grief-support

COOKING WITH KIDS – 4:30 p.m. Grab the kids for a fun after school program where all of you learn to cook healthy meals. Complete all 6 classes and receive a child’s knife set and cookbook. Free to income eligible families. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cooperstown. 518-234-4303 x115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids