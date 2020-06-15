HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball With Hall Of Famer Joe Torre 06-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 16

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 11 a.m. Join this virtual Legends of the Game featuring Joe Torre discussing his career as player & manager (when he won 4 world championships), and his thoughts on Cooperstown. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Joe-Torre?date=0 for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Make a donation to save a life with the American Red Cross. Registration required. Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org