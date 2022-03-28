HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Beauty Product Exchange 03-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 29

PRODUCT SWAP – 6 p.m. Received beauty product gifts that your don’t need or don’t suit you? Bring new (or slightly used) products to swap for something more your style. Accepting shampoo/conditioner, lotions, bodywash, unused makeup, etc. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

TECHNOLOGY – 6 – 8 p.m. Learn to work in Microsoft Word to make documents, enter or change the text, formatting, more. Bring your questions! Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com