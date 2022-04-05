HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Behind The Scenes On Art Museum Exhibits,  04-06-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – 12:30 p.m. Join Director of Exhibitions, Chris Rossi, on a behind the scenes look at putting together an exhibition at the museum. Program includes a walking tour and a box lunch. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Brazil. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining