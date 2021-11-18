HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Benefit Auction for Oneonta Historical Society 11-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BENEFIT AUCTION – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Come out for 15th annual auction for the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Find cool items to bid on with auctioneer Kevin Herrick, and support this local historical society. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

HOLIDAY BAZAAR – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Find 2 floors of unique hand crafted gifts, home made baked goods, & a daily raffle for basket filled with specialty items donated by the crafters. Presented by Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association. Proceeds go to Schoharie Valley Railroad and 1743 Palatine House Museums. At the Schoharie Valley Railroad Museum Complex, 143 Depot Ln., Schoharie. 518-295-7505 or visit www.schoharieheritage.org

BOOK CLUB – 1 p.m. Join the group to discuss novel ‘The Alice Network’ by Kate Quinn. Available at library desk. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Stop by for Brooks Chicken dinner and Pie Sale to benefit The Cooperstown Food Pantry’s for this Thanksgiving meals. Take out only. Cost, $12/dinner. Christ Church Episcopal, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9555 or visit www.facebook.com/christchurchcooperstown/

BIRD BEHAVIOR – 7:30 p.m. Join behavioral ecologist Anne Clark for presentation ‘Through the Eyes and Lives of Crows: Opportunities and Challenges of Anthropogenic Change.’ Clark presents her findings from studying the Crow population of Ithaca and the wider implications for the Corvus species globally in the face of anthropogenic changes like urbanization. Registration required for Zoom. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit doas.us/through-the-eyes-and-lives-of-crows/