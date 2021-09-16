HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Benefits to support local Church’s 09-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner including a half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, and a roll. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders by Wednesday encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.

RUMMAGE & BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Bring your own bag and fill it up with whatever you find for $2. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org