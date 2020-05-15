HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Big Day Bird Count 05-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 16

BIRD COUNT – All Day. Get out, while maintaining social distance, to see how many different bird you can spot to report to the Delaware-Otsego Audubon society. All experience levels welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

CLEAN SWEEP – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Annual event for Hartwick residents to dispose of yard trash, scrap metal free of charge. Electronics are not accepted this year. There will be a small fee for the disposal of tires. All participants are asked to wear masks & stay in cars while volunteers unload items for disposal. Residents needing assistance to transport items may have them picked up for $10/load. Hartwick residents only. Drop off at Town Hall, Hartwick. 607-547-8070 or visit www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick/ for info.

ART & YOGA – 10 a.m. Stay centered at home with art talk by Mary Murray followed by Yoga with Lisa Gallagher of the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute. Donations gratefully accepted to keep program going. Visit www.facebook.com/MWPAI to join the class.

