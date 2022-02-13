HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘The Vaginal Monologues’ 02-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentines Day!

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Join Bigger Dreams Productions for a presentation of ‘The Vagina Monologues’ by Eve Ensler. Cost, $15/adult. 50% of proceeds to be donated to Family Planning. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

TEEN SCENE – 5 – 6:30 p.m. Teens are invited for a virtual cook-a-long to make a sweet treat for this Valentines day. Presented by The Family Resource Network, Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

NYS MAMMALS – 6:30 p.m. Youth are invited to learn about the different mammals that live around us in NY State. Open to 4-H members, Leaders, other key volunteers, any youth who wants to learn. Free, registration for online program required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 607-547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/4-h-mammals-all-around-us