By: Larissa Ryan  05/14/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Birds From Near & Far 05-15-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 15

Birds From Near & Far

BIRD PRESENTATION – 7:30 p.m. Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society online for special program ‘Birds From Near & Far’ with Gail and Nelson DuBois sharing stories from their travels. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

STORYTIME – 10:30 a.m. Hop online with the kids for fun interactive storytime with Miss Anne at the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

