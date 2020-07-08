HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Black Live Matter Protest 07-09-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 9

PROTEST – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring masks and signs to make the point that Black Lives Matter. Extra masks, signs, materials to make signs will be available. War Eagle Monument, corner of Main St. & Alden St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/1837352163146400/events/?source=4&action_history=null&filter=events for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 a.m. – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

GLIMMERGLASS GLIMPSE – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy summer art series celebrating song, story, & community. This time featuring Eric Owens, 2020 Artists in Residence Isabel Leonard and William Burden, soprano Alyson Cambridge and more. Presented by Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org for info.

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature OCCBA’s Brass Quintet performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.