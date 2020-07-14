HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Caring For Flowers With Master Gardeners 07-15-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

GARDEN CLASS – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Learn Tried and True Tips for a Flourishing Flower Garden with the Tompkins County Master Gardeners. Registration required. Cost, $20/person. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.

FREE COFFEE – All Day. Stop by anytime for a free cup of coffee courtesy of Centers Health Care, Cooperstown Centers at the following locations. Cooperstown Stewarts, 108 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Oneonta Stewarts, 47 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownCenter/ for info.

BLOOD DRIVE – 11:30 – 4:30 p.m. Give Blood & save lives with the American Red Cross. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. www.redcrossblood.org

MINI LESSON – Noon. Take 10 minutes to learn a skill, craft, or lesson. This week, learn about Moccasins & Beadwork with Anna Thompson. Presented By The Iroquois Indian Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/iroquoismuseum/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BIRD WEBINAR – 4 – 5 p.m. Learn about ‘The Issue With Birds & Glass’ featuring experts discussing why glass is a threat to birds, how to prevent collisions, what to do if a bird hits a window, community efforts to prevent collision, much more with the Delaware-Otesgo Audubon Society. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.