HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Catskill Choral Society Returns 04-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 30

MOZART CONCERT – 7 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society returns to the stage after a 2 year pandemic silence to celebrate 50 years of making music with their spring concert titled ‘How Can We Keep From Singing.’ The concert will feature the beloved Mozart Requiem accompanied by a full Orchestra. The program will begin with light choral pieces by such composers as Bernstein, Alice Parker, Samuel Barber, and Gwyneth Walker. Tickets, $25/adult. Available at The Green Earth, Oneonta, and Cooperstown Natural Foods. Hosted at The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit catskillchoralsociety.com

MEDICATION TAKE-BACK-DAY – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Got unused medication? Avoid the risk of having dangerous unused medications in the house and take them to a DEA take-back-location. Otsego County location is The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. 607-547-4271 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoSheriff/?view_public_for=1219166834832301

MONSTER BENCH & BREW – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Test your strength in this monster bench press contest featuring divisions for men & women of all ages. Registration, $55 for one class, $65 for 2. Presented by the Clark Sports Center at Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter

PARTNERS IN PRESERVATION – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Join Otsego area Historical Societies to learn about the history of the area, view artifacts, and discuss with members. Center will provide Coffee, Tea, water, to all participants & guests. West 1566 Community Center, Milford. 607-547-9648.

PHOTOGRAPHY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Sharpen your skills in this 3-part class focusing on Black & White images with award winning fine art photographer JW Johnston. Presented on Zoom by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BROOM WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn to make a broom from a scratch for regular use or to give away as a holiday gift. Registration limited to 6. Cost, $95/non-member, lunch & materials included. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/hot-frame-gardening/

COMMUNITY COOKING – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All are invited for fun, collaborative cooking class to create a healthy & nutritious meal. Come and get cooking tips you can use in your own kitchen. Open to all. Children aged 8+ must have an adult with them. Registration required. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension at SUNY Oneonta. 518-234-4303 ext. 120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/03/26/community-food-cooking-days

MAIN STREET FAIR – 1 – 5 p.m. Enjoy a day of fun and entertainment offered by Hartwick College. There will be everything from zip lines to live music, vendors, and food trucks available. Free, open to the public. Between Chestnut St. and Ford Ave. on Main Street, Oneonta. 607-431-4507.

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Continues through May 28. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

THEATER – 2 p.m. Enjoy theatrical production of ‘Once Upon A Mattress’ featuring a hilarious spin on the princess and the pea fairytale. Cost, $5 for the general public, available online or at the box office 1 hour before the show. Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theater Club at the Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/04/17/theatre-department-mask-hammer-to-present-once-upon-a-mattress-performances/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

LIVE MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Enjoy dinner and live music from The Council Rock Band. Natty Bumpo’s, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/nattybumppos