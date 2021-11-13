HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble returns to live performances 11-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14

LIVE CONCERT – 3 p.m. Join the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble for fun performance of favorites, old and new, in the first live performance since the Pandemic began. Free, open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-7085 or visit catskillwinds.com

DEDICATION – 9 a.m. Celebrate the contributions and memory of Thomas Tighe. One of the 5-stand stations will be dedicated to him in memory of his long history at the club. Oneonta Sportmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.

PAINTING 101 – Noon – 4 p.m. Learn the basics of oil painting a still life at fun workshop. 4 spots available. Ages 16+. Registration required. The Art Dept. NY, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. theartdeptny@outlook.com or visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

CCS THESPIANS – 1 & 6 p.m. The CCS Thespians return to the stage for 2021 with a performance presentation of ‘The Wind in the Willows.’ Cost, $12/adult. Masks required, assigned seating. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 – 4 p.m. Learn about the history of ‘Experimenting with Intentional Living in New York State.’ Covering 400 years, this lecture takes the listener inside some of the most interesting communities in NYS and how they challenged capitalist economic arrangements in order to attain ideals of harmony, equality, and social justice. Registration required. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com