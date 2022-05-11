HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: CCS Students to Receive Scholastic Awards 05-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 12

SCHOLASTIC AWARDS – 7 p.m. CCS honors the works of students whose work their teachers have found to be exemplary. Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Hartwick College, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 5 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

TAI CHI – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Otsego county seniors are invited to group ‘Tai Chi for arthritis.’ Practice deep breathing, moving, and help prevent falls. Free, Registration required. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging at New Life Fellowship Hall, Gilbertsville Baptist Church, Commercial St., Gilbertsville. 607-547-4232

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 11 a.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

STAR WARS – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Watch party continues with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ Snacks available. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org