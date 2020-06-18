By: Larissa Ryan  06/18/2020  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Civil Rights, Learn How To Improve 06-19-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Civil Rights, Learn How To Improve 06-19-20

 06/18/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for  FRIDAY, JUNE 19

First Juneteenth, Celebrate

155 Years Since End Of Slavery

14-19eventspage

CELEBRATE – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate our progress since the official end of slavery with food, music and art. Also, learn about all the work that still needs to be done. Please wear a mask & practice social distancing. Includes speakers at 6 with candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/events/275119526873479/ for info.

ART DROP-OFF – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Local artists are invited to create their rendition of the 13-15th amendments to the constitution to be dropped in a Ballot Box created by artist Ashley Norwood Cooper. Then stop by in a week to draw a random artists creation from the box to take home. Get more familiar with your voting rights this election season. Call ahead to schedule your drop-off time for social distancing. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PROTEST – 4 p.m. Join Black Lives Matter to protest police brutality with your community. Spring Park, Richfield Springs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.