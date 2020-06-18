HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Civil Rights, Learn How To Improve 06-19-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 19

CELEBRATE – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate our progress since the official end of slavery with food, music and art. Also, learn about all the work that still needs to be done. Please wear a mask & practice social distancing. Includes speakers at 6 with candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/events/275119526873479/ for info.

ART DROP-OFF – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Local artists are invited to create their rendition of the 13-15th amendments to the constitution to be dropped in a Ballot Box created by artist Ashley Norwood Cooper. Then stop by in a week to draw a random artists creation from the box to take home. Get more familiar with your voting rights this election season. Call ahead to schedule your drop-off time for social distancing. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

PROTEST – 4 p.m. Join Black Lives Matter to protest police brutality with your community. Spring Park, Richfield Springs.