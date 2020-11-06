HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Day Of The Dead 11-07-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

CELEBRATION – 1 p.m. Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Zoom with Coop Graduate Program. Features storytime & craft activity. Pick up materials at the Library during 11/5 & 11/6 (3-5 p.m.). During the week public is invited to place a copy of a photograph of a deceased loved one on the ofrenda (altar) to celebrate & honor loved ones who are no longer with us. Cooperstown Village Library. Visit diademuertoscgp.wordpress.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Briggs Hall, Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. Learn variety pack of photographic techniques from using filters to specifics of winter & water photography with instructor JW Johnston. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Continues 11/14 & 11/21. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

OPENING RECEPTION – 2 – 4 p.m. Celebrate opening of self-guided walking tour of exhibit ‘Outside Looking In’ featuring artwork by local artists displayed in participating Stamford businesses. Free, open to public. On view through 11/28. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines. Presented by The Roxbury Arts Group. Reception held in Veterans Memorial Park, Stamford. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org