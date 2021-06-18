HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Emancipation 06-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 19

JUNETEENTH – 3 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the 2nd annual Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the US, with food, live music, and art from a variety of local artists and authors. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. www.juneteenthoneonta.com

FETCHING BREWS – 8:30 a.m. Come support the Susquehanna Animal Shelter in 10k, 5k, and 0.5k run/walks. Features pet parade, and age appropriate prizes from the participating breweries. Begin at Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit sqspca.org/fetching-brews-run-walk/

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring your gently used books for the Village Library book sale. This is the biggest fundraiser for the library. Drop off at side entrance at the Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FOOD PANTRY – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Daily Bread Food Pantry will be offering free home delivery. Sign up online or call. The Community Center, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607.435.6064 or visit www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring out your kayak, canoe, or paddle-board and help remove water chestnut & European frog bit (both highly invasive) from Silver Lake. Only OCCA water craft allowed. Masks, social distancing required. Bring water, sunscreen, hat, & dress to get wet and dirty. Instruction on where to meet provided upon registration. Silver Lake, Pittsfield. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-goodyear-lake-7/

BENEFIT – 2 – 6 p.m. Come out to support 25 year fire department veteran Fred Clements who is receiving treatment for cancer. Will include a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, more. Cost, $10/adult. Richfield Springs Vets Club, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0850 or visit www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment/

EXHIBIT DISCUSSION – 2 – 3 p.m. Discuss photographs & career of Ansel Adams with his son Michael Adams. Presentation will focus on current exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ and will be followed by Q&A session. Registration required for online meeting. Cost, $10/non-member. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players present Disney’s ‘Moana’ Jr. Admission, $10. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/