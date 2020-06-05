HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Pridefest Online 06-06-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 6

VIRTUAL PRIDEFEST – 2 – 8 p.m. Celebrate Pride 2020. Online event will include opening ceremony, speeches, musical performances, more. This years theme is ‘Colors of Pride.’ Visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/ for info.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Market runs indoors at Main St. Garage Walkway during winter, outdoors on Muller Plaza during summer. For the health of the community, patrons are asked to limit hand-to-hand contact, frequently wash/sanitize hands. Customers can also reach out to vendors for pre-order & market pick-up. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open, requesting all patrons wash their hands before entering, only one person per household should shop, do not touch produce or goods yourself, allow vendors to bag the items for you, pay by credit card if possible or exact change if not, no seating available. maintain social distance of 6 feet, and if you are sick then stay home. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

SOLD OUT – PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. 3-part virtual class on how to apply principles of photography to taking pictures with your smartphone. Classes include demonstrations, fun excersises in between. Continues June 13, 20. Huntingotn Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info. – SOLD OUT

DIGITAL CRIME – 4 – 5 p.m. Join Director Shannon of the Harris Memorial Library to learn how to spot fraudulent e-mails & phishing attempts. Will feature actual examples to help you stay safe online. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.