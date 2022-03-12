HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Mt. Vision Fire Department 03-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 13

ST. PADDY’S DINNER – Noon. Celebrate St. Patrick’s day, support local fire department, and enjoy a corned beef and cabbage dinner. Dine-in or take-out available. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 Co. Hwy. 11B, Mount Vision. 607-433-0997 or visit www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

PRESENTATION – 1 – 2 p.m. Join the Community Foundation of Otsego County to learn about their mission to connect causes with people who support them in Otsego County. Highlighted will be the Harris Memorial Library’s building project, The Greater Otego Library and Education Fund, and more. Cookies will be available. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St., Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

CPR COURSE – 2 p.m. Learn how to save a life in the case of a cardiac event. Registration required by 3/6, space is limited. Cost, $20/person. Presented by Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-353-9333 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

SPRING CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Little Delaware Youth Ensemble presents their spring concert featuring music from the 1620s to the 1970 and composers from Mozart to Farina. Free, masks required. The United Ministry of Delhi, 1 Church St., Delhi. Visit ldye.org