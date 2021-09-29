HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate the Autumn 09-30-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St., Morris 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WARD MEETING – 7 p.m. First Ward members are invited to attend a meeting with Common Council Member Luke Murphy. First Floor conference room, City Hall, Oneonta. 518-275-7365 or e-mail lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us