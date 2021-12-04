HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cherry Valley Open House for the Holidays 12-05-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

HOLIDAY WEEKEND – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the town and find holiday gifts from 20+ local shops & vendors and then eat out and the local restaurants. Also will feature Santa visiting from 1 – 3 at the Cherry Valley Museum. Main Street, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/RebirthCherryValley

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

TRAIN EXTRAVAGANZA – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Train enthusiasts are invited to the largest model train event in the Capitol region. Features 300+ tables of model trains, parts, sets, buildings, kits, more, Cost, $7/adult children under 12, free. Empire State Convention Center, 279 Madison Ave., Albany. Visit gtealbany.com

HOLIDAY SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View works of pottery and sculpture by local artists Marcus Villagran, originally of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Nields. Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2010 or visit www.facebook.com/dunderberggallery/

SANTA – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa and make their holiday wishes. Then get some adorable holiday pictures for $10. Southside Mall, Oneonta.

SHELTER WARMING – Noon – 4 p.m. Visit the Supper Heroes in Ripped Jeans shelter. See the space, learn about the plans for future renovations, visit with Santa, earn door prizes, more. 160 Pony Farm Rd., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit superheroesirj.org

SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Bring the kids and furry friends to visit with Santa and get some adorable holiday pictures with the pets. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

ICE SKATING – 2 p.m. The local outdoor skating ring opens for the season. Skate available for rent or bring your own. Badger Park, Cooperstown.