HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Christmas Day Celebrations 12-25-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS MASS – 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., & 4:30 p.m. Celebrate Christmas Day with mass at St. Mary’s ‘Our Lady of the Lake’ Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2213 or visit www.facebook.com/stmaryscoopny/

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta