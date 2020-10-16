HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cider Pressing Demonstration 10-17-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

CIDER PRESSING – 2 p.m. Learn how to make real apple cider at demonstration of old fashioned cider press. Continues till apples are gone. Also find, apple cider donuts, homemade icecream. Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream & More!, 5212 St. Hwy. 28 S., Oneonta. 607-434-0148 or visit www.facebook.com/Polar-Bear-Homemade-Ice-Cream-More-538187663021144/

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

SHOE COLLECTION – 9 – Noon. Donate gently worn shoes to Oneonta High School Alumni Association for current charity project. Top Level of Parking Garage, Water St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising for info.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

POP-UP EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. View Jim Mayne’s Collection of Axes and Hatchetts featuring the objects and various photos. Free admission. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Museum/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/ for info.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org