HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Community Plant Sales 05-29-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 29

ONEONTA PLANT SALE – 9 a.m. – Noon. Join Oneonta Federated Garden Club for annual plant sale featuring perrenial and house plants from members gardens. Will also include a ‘garden shed’ where gently used garden tools may be purchased. Huntington Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

COOPERSTOWN PLANT SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by the Master Gardeners spring 2021 plant sale for perennials, annuals, vegetables, and flowers chosen to do well in Otsego County. Mask/social distancing required. Proceeds support education & outreach conducted by Master Gardener volunteers. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 228 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/05/29/otsego-master-gardener-spring-plant-sale-2021

HERITAGE PLANT SALE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find organic plants of olden days to get a jump start on your gardening endeavors. Outside the main entrance of The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/heritage-plant-sale/

THEATER – Stream on Demand. Get your tickets for local production of ‘The Glass Menagerie’ by Tennessee Williams. The play is a tender, and sometimes bitter, memory of the Wingfield family with matriarch Amanda Wingfield watching over her children Tom and Laura and attempting to control their lives. Tickets, $15. Presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/

YARD SALE – 8 a.m. – ? Find household item, book, baked goodies, toys and more under the tent in the parking lot. Prices negotiable for all items. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 Co. Hwy. 26, Fly Creek. 607-547-9946.

STUDIO OPENING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stop in to explore pottery studio, see throwing demonstrations, purchase beautiful seasonal pottery, and learn about upcoming classes & workshops. Features guest artist Jim Burke of Burke Pottery. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Rd., Richfield Springs. 315 858-8899 or visit azureartisans.com

EXHIBIT OPENING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. New exhibit ‘Keith Haring: Radiant Vision’ introduces a new generation to the works of Keith Haring. Explore aspects of Harings life and career from his subway drawing to his gallery shows. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/future-exhibitions/keith-haring

OPENING DAY – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Historic mansion reopens for tours. Includes exhibit from the clothing collection including an 1830s gown, a butlers, outfit, hunting coat, more. Cost, $15/adult. Masks/social distancing required. Reservations required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org/events-2/

BEACH OPENING – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Swimming and concessions open for weekends and holidays. Will be open daily starting June 19. Entry, $7/vehicle. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

STUDIO DEMONSTRATION – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Experimental video artist Julien Miller, whose works are on view in ‘The Sibling Show,’ will demonstrate animation techniques on a digital drawing pad, and traditional and experimental animation processes. All ages welcome. Call to reserve a time. This is the last day to view ‘The Sibling Show.’ The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

DEDICATION – 2 p.m. Public is invited to dedication of a flag and memorial plaques of Grange members who served in WWI and WWII. Dedicated by the Cooperstown VFW. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-264-3069.