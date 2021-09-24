HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Concert With The Dance Society 09-25-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

WALTZ IN THE PARK – 2 – 4 p.m. Join the Otsego Dance Society for fun evening with live music by Peter Blue and friends. Blue is a local musician, caller, & composer. The music will mostly be contradances with a selection of Waltzes. Covid precautions will be observed, bring a mask and be prepared to social distance. This is not a contradance but dancing between couples is allowed. Bring a chair, snacks and prepare for a fun afternoon. Pavillion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-965-8232 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety/

HIGHWAY CLEAN-UP – 8:30 – 11 a.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to pick up litter off a 2-mile section of local highway. Wear sturdy/comfortable shoes, and long pants. Other equipment provided. Registration required. Meet at OCCA’s office, 207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/occa-highway-cleanup/

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

GRAND OPENING – 2 – 5 p.m. New business celebrates their grand opening with a ribbon cutting, live music, food, and wine tastings. Montezuma Winery, 4841 St. Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-400-1001 or visit www.facebook.com/MontezumaWineryCooperstown/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

COMMUNITY NIGHT – 5 – 7 p.m. Residents of Richfield Springs are invited for a fun night of hot dogs, beverages, games, and prizes. Meet your local farmers, take a family portrait, sign the kids up for 4-H, scouts, sports, and more. Followed by a showing of ‘The One and Only Ivan.’ Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/