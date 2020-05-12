HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Conservation Vs. Emerald Ash Borer 05-13-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

CONSERVATION – Noon – 1 p.m. Learn about the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species threatening ash trees throughout the country, with Otsego County Conservation Association. Learn to identify ash trees, signs of an infestation, discuss what to do once discovered. Free, registration required. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/invasive-species-spotlight-hunting-the-emerald-ash-borer/ for info.

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

FIELD TRIP – 2 – 3 p.m. Virtual trip into baseball. ‘Statistic: Batters Up!’ program using the science of statistics to figure out what Ted Williams, batting in 1941 with an average of .39955, should do at his final game. Free, registration required. Learn with the Baseball Hall of Fame by visiting baseballhall.org/events/statistics-batter-up?date=0

DRAGON DATES – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy fun family game nigth with the Family Resource Network. Play multiple rounds of bingo online in this time of social distancing. Free, registration required. Visit familyrn.org/event/first-ever-virtual-dragon-dates-bingo/ for info.

