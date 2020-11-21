HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Christmas Decorating 11-22-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

CHRISTMAS DECORATING – 2 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Christmas Committee to decorate Santa’s Cottage and the village lamp posts for the holiday. Decorations are provided. Bring your own gloves, ladders, mask. Main Street, Cooperstown. Reserve a pole by e-mailing cooptownchristmas@gmail.com

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

TREE LIGHTING – 2 p.m. Remember our loved ones who have passed away. Tree of Lights ceremony to be held virtually. Purchase personalized ornament to be placed on one of the trees.Presented by Helios Care. 607-432-6773 or visit helioscare.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer’ with photographer Kevin Gray featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org