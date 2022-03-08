HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Film Society presents ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ 03-09-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Film Society for screening of ‘Bonnie & Clyde.’ Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Beef Bourguignon for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

WOMEN’S HISTORY – 51 p.m. Learn about milestones and events for women and girls in baseball and find out how their achievments led to greater opportunities for all in this unit of ‘Women’s History: Dirt On Their Skirts.’ Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-womens-history-2022?date=0

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Thailand. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

RENEWABLE ENERGY – 6:30 p.m. Join Energy Smart Hartwick to discuss Electric Vehicles, Charging Stations, the future of EVs, and how to take advantage of rebates, incentives, and tax credits. Free, open to community members and businesses. Registration required. Presented by Energy Smart Hartwick. Contact martha.clarvoe@gmail.com for info.

FARM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Hop online to learn about Conservation Easements for Agriculture with May Leinhart, Otsego Land Trust Stewardship Associate. Cost, $10/class. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/virtual-beginning-and-ongoing-farm-series

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Hop online for virtual deep dive into space and its wonders. This month learn about the most important object in our solar system, the Sun. Free, registration REQUIRED. Presented by The A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215