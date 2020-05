HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 29

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 11 a.m. Turner Classic Movies film host Ben Mankiewicz, who grew up loving baseball, discusses love of baseball, his favorite team the Oakland A’s, different baseball films. Tune in to find out his favorite baseball film with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/voices-of-the-game-Ben-Mankiewicz-20?date=0 for info.

