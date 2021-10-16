HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss Long COVID with the Doctor 10-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. Join the Friends of the Village Library and Dr. Loftus to discuss ‘long Covid’ and other complications faced by survivors of mild or asymptomatic COVID infections. Find out how common these are, the causes, and if they are preventable. Registration required. Cooperstown Village Library. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com to register.

SKATE FOR WELLNESS – 10 a.m. – Noon. Stop by and visit booths by the various services available in Otsego County, then rent a pair of skates (free) and join in the laser-tag fun. Registration required through Eventbrite. Interskate 88, 5185 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/skate-for-wellness-tickets-171488335227?aff=ebdssbdestsearch