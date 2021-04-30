HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss Wartime Photographs By Ansel Adams 05-01-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 1

EXHIBIT DISCUSSION – 2 – 3 p.m. Discuss photographs & career of Ansel Adams with his son Michael Adams. Presentation will focus on current exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ and will be followed by Q&A session. Registration required for online meeting. Cost, $10/non-member. Presented by Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10 a.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘The World of Jan Brett’ which features over 70 original paintings from her books as well as a live reading. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

LEGAL CLINIC – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Trans/gender-noncoforming can learn how to change your name & gender on identity documents. May also receive free legal advice for name change petitions. Free, registration required for these 1 hour session. Presented by Otsego Pride Alliance. 607-273-3667 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5 p.m. – ?? Enjoy Songs from the Great American Song Book as performed by Oneonta native Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney.