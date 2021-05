HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 17

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org